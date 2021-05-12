Helmet.insure Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $46.87 million and $1.11 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.99 or 0.00568596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00223051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.94 or 0.01206934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00036295 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,039,728 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

