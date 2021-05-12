HempCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3,843.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $3,843.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,314.19 or 1.00213305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00048217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00211107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004408 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,869,685 coins and its circulating supply is 261,734,535 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

