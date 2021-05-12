Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BOOT opened at GBX 277.70 ($3.63) on Friday. Henry Boot has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 274.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 264.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of £369.93 million and a P/E ratio of 31.20.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

