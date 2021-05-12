Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

