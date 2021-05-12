Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

HLT stock opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.84.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 5,643,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,468,000 after acquiring an additional 373,445 shares during the period. EJF Capital acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 85,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management now owns 445,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Company grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

