Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $135.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $121.83 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $132.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

