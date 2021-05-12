Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.99

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.99 and last traded at C$34.99, with a volume of 71703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.00.

The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.25.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.5799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

