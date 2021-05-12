Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.59

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $212,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth $930,000.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

