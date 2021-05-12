Honest Price Up 9.7% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Honest has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $78,546.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.00551045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00072725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00255102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.28 or 0.01221220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $512.16 or 0.00979926 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

