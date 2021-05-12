Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,192 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $186,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $229.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

