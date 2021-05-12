Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.34. 29,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,853. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

