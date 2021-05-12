Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) PT Raised to GBX 600

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.66% from the company’s current price.
LON HOTC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 383 ($5.00). 66,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 389.06. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The company has a market capitalization of £481.29 million and a P/E ratio of -62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile
