Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) PT Raised to GBX 600

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.66% from the company’s current price.

LON HOTC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 383 ($5.00). 66,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 398.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 389.06. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The company has a market capitalization of £481.29 million and a P/E ratio of -62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

