Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Shares Up 5% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) shot up 5% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $69.54 and last traded at $69.20. 5,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 375,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.