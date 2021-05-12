Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,036,534 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston American Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Houston American Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

