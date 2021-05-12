Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. 4,506,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after buying an additional 341,165 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after buying an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

