The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 439.80 ($5.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 432.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 405.37. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a market cap of £89.83 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

