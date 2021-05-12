H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $272.25

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 272.25 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 296.63 ($3.88). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 16,904 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 272.25. The company has a market capitalization of £116.80 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

