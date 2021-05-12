Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

Hub Group stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hub Group by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

