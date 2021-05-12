HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cannonball Research upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $506.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.46 and a 200-day moving average of $430.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

