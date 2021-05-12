Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.75. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,936,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,429,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $6,915,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

