Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $30.03 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 83.9% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 682,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 311,536 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 46,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 32,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 28,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 84.3% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Microsoft stock opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

