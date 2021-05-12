Huize (HUIZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Huize has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

Get Huize alerts:

NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Huize has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $346.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 666.67.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.