Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.30% from the company’s current price.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. 17,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,758. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $876,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,368,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 312,697 shares of company stock worth $5,627,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

