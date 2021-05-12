Humaniq Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $184,029.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00084035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.01047092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00072148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00111528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.39 or 0.10168618 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

