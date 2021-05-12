Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.05

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.05 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 1,046,947 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £81.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.05.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.