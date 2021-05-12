Huobi Token Achieves Market Cap of $6.34 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $35.38 or 0.00069815 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and $2.93 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00087365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.51 or 0.01135677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00115456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00062023 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.88 or 0.10272983 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,285,916 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

