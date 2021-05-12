Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) were up 11.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.25. Approximately 610,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,197,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$699.21 million and a P/E ratio of 31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.29.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

