HYCON Price Up 1.7% This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $954,373.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00110474 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,022,404,706 coins and its circulating supply is 2,672,404,704 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

