HyreCar (HYRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 million. On average, analysts expect HyreCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HyreCar stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. HyreCar has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $218.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HYRE. Maxim Group boosted their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

