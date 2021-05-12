i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAUCF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $2.20.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, develops and produces various gold projects in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Getchell project located at the Intersection of the Getchell and Battle Mountain Trends proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mining operations; and the McCoy-Cove project located on the Battle Mountain Trend proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix operation.

