I/O Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,541.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $4,541.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.63 or 0.00744901 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005710 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00018923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.06 or 0.02220764 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000806 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,861,948 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

