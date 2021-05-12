I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $3,147.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.08 or 0.00742678 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005582 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00019257 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.50 or 0.02250126 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000751 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,863,391 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

