i3 Energy’s (I3E) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

i3 Energy (LON:I3E)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:I3E opened at GBX 8.55 ($0.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. i3 Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 11 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.90.

i3 Energy Company Profile

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It owns 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

