IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 129,994 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

