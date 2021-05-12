Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.
Shares of IEP stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. 341,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,381. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $69.10.
IEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
About Icahn Enterprises
Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.
Featured Article: Back-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.