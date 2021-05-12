Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of IEP stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $57.60. 341,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,381. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

IEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

