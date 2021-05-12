Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 29.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of IEP opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.66. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

