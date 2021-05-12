ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) Insider Paul Meader Acquires 10,000 Shares

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) insider Paul Meader purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

Shares of LBOW opened at GBX 87.10 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 86.64. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

