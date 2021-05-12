ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% This Week

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $276.24 or 0.00547454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00212608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $585.12 or 0.01159606 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00035298 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

