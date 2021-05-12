Ideal Power (IPWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Ideal Power in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

