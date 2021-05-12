Idena (IDNA) Tops One Day Volume of $1,094.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $1,094.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00558573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00071824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00250609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00030036 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,646,570 coins and its circulating supply is 43,148,134 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.