IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade Sells 10,835 Shares

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $4.61 on Wednesday, hitting $220.14. 7,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,095. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $141.86 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.26.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in IDEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IDEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in IDEX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,679,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.