Idle Price Hits $19.26 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Idle has a total market cap of $30.61 million and $323,991.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $19.26 or 0.00035470 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00558573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00071824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00250609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $666.99 or 0.01228091 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00034223 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,037 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

