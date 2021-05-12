Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 12,143 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $40,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $152.39. 117,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,763. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $158.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

