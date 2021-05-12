Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.40. 160,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,509. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $431.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.82 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

