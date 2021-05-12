Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. 837,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,780,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.