Ieq Capital LLC Buys 11,046 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total transaction of $19,427,300.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,460,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,407 shares of company stock worth $56,280,679. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $9.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $355.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.96 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.