Ieq Capital LLC Buys 5,678 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 495,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,145,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

