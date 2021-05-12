Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,441 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.17% of PagerDuty worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,465 shares of company stock worth $4,345,629. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

PD traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.03. 41,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.