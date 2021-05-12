Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ traded down $12.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.49. The stock had a trading volume of 208,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,592,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.48 and a 200 day moving average of $224.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.