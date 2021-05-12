Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,459 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $14.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.03. 51,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.01 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.